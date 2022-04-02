ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 230.1% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $50,000.

NYSEARCA:HYD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.32. 540,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,234. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $57.20 and a 1 year high of $63.98.

