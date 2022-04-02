ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) by 104.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,615 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned 0.09% of Medifast worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medifast by 31.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Medifast by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Medifast by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Medifast by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 27,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Medifast by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Andrea B. Thomas sold 1,150 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total value of $200,456.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

MED traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $176.34. 124,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,397. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.44. Medifast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.44 and a 12 month high of $336.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.57.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.24. Medifast had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 85.40%. The business had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medifast, Inc. will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 28th. Medifast’s payout ratio is presently 47.23%.

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

