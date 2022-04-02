ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,321 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Bank of America by 800,016.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 7,729,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,838,000 after buying an additional 7,728,159 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,789,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $636,552,000 after purchasing an additional 7,432,970 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,537,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 9,380,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,640 shares in the last quarter. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.90. 61,929,179 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,220,289. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.99.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

