ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,494,781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,143,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,891,357 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,964,920 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,848,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850,030 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,121,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,068,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079,220 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,179,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Cisco Systems by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,133,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $551,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.66. 17,465,147 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,508,986. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $231.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

