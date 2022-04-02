ARGI Investment Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $513,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $483,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth $91,786,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,081,000 after acquiring an additional 43,919 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.11, for a total transaction of $136,896.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 480 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $219.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,618,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,522. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.67 and a 1-year high of $246.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.56 and a 200 day moving average of $205.04. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

