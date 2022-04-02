ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned about 0.16% of Addus HomeCare as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 360,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,776,000 after acquiring an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $5,186,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 77.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 127,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 55,921 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock traded down $2.46 on Friday, hitting $90.83. 101,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,059. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day moving average of $85.51. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.57 and a fifty-two week high of $111.59.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.22 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Addus HomeCare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

In related news, CFO Brian Poff sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.58, for a total transaction of $48,841.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 1,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total value of $120,603.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,196 shares of company stock valued at $398,605 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

