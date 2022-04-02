ARGI Investment Services LLC Invests $2.55 Million in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,923 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Meritage Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,551 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 9.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,609,000 after acquiring an additional 41,912 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 21,590 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $904,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total transaction of $4,005,695.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total transaction of $25,835.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock valued at $9,116,246. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 465,454. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $78.58 and a 52 week high of $125.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.42.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.97 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

MTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

