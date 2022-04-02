ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 108,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Myers Industries as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 90,636.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,911 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 1,072.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 439,062 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 64,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 59,827 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Myers Industries alerts:

MYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Myers Industries in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MYE stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.30. 92,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,846. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $19.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $772.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.46. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.82 and a 52 week high of $23.63.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 4.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is presently 58.70%.

In other news, Director Frederic Jack Liebau, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.42 per share, for a total transaction of $92,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Myers Industries (Get Rating)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through The Material Handling and Distribution segments. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, OEM parts, storage, organization, and custom plastic products; injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Myers Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Myers Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.