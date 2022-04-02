ARGI Investment Services LLC Purchases New Position in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Standard Motor Products as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SMP. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 364.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. 77.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $43.58. 87,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,299. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.49. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $309.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.92 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This is a boost from Standard Motor Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.87%.

In other news, Director Lawrence I. Sills bought 985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $42,965.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alisa C. Norris sold 6,700 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.19, for a total transaction of $289,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 9,185 shares of company stock worth $407,090 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

SMP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Standard Motor Products in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates in two segments, Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel, and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, BWD, Intermotor, OEM, TechSmart, GP Sorensen, Locksmart, Standard Motorcycle, and Blue Streak Race Wires brands.

