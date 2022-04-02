ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AGG. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 721.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,046,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,298 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,915,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,158 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 194.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,018,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,081 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,039,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,908,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 101.3% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,313,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,500,000 after buying an additional 1,667,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $106.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,581,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,083,443. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $105.97 and a 1 year high of $116.83.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.