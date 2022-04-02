ARGI Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Southern by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 983,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 272,410 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 233,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,449,000 after purchasing an additional 20,539 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 553,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of SO traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.12. 6,034,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,994,632. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.12 and a 1 year high of $74.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average is $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.81%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.47, for a total transaction of $506,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,169 shares of company stock worth $17,857,219 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.