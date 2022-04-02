ARGI Investment Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. RSM US Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of IYW stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.76. 322,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,462. iShares US Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $86.43 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.