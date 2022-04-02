Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will report $208.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.90 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arhaus.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Arhaus in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of ARHS opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,169,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arhaus (ARHS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.