Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $208.46 Million

Brokerages forecast that Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) will report $208.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arhaus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.21 million and the highest estimate coming in at $209.90 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Arhaus will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Arhaus.
Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10.
Shares of ARHS opened at $8.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.57. Arhaus has a 1-year low of $6.17 and a 1-year high of $14.95.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FS Capital Partners VI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,445,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,026,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,127,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,499,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,169,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
