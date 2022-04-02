ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 146,517 Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,517 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.34% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 732,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 347,426 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 257,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 97,953 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 240,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Pluristem Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,067 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. 19.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Pluristem Therapeutics stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $5.08. The company has a current ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $64.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.91.

Pluristem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Zami Aberman acquired 80,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.80 per share, for a total transaction of $145,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSTI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Pluristem Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pluristem Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in cell therapy development. It develops placenta-based cell therapy product candidates for the treatment of multiple ischemic, inflammatory and hematologic conditions. The firm focuses on the development, clinical trials and manufacturing of cell therapeutics and related technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.