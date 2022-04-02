ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 151,685 Shares of IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in IceCure Medical Ltd (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 464,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,685 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IceCure Medical were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IceCure Medical in the third quarter worth $348,000.
Shares of IceCure Medical stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50. IceCure Medical Ltd has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $16.00.
About IceCure Medical (Get Rating)
IceCure Medical Ltd research, develops, and markets minimally invasive cryoablation systems for women's health and oncology markets. It offers ProSense system, a cryoablation solution for breast tumors. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.
