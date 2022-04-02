ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,290 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.06% of MediWound worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in MediWound by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $1,212,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in MediWound in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. 13.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDWD stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. The stock has a market cap of $65.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.02 and a beta of 1.43. MediWound Ltd. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). MediWound had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a negative return on equity of 3,540.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts expect that MediWound Ltd. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Aegis lowered their target price on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MediWound from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.69.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

