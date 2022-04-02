ARK Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 904,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 124,418 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.08% of Ceragon Networks worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the third quarter valued at $236,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after acquiring an additional 26,754 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $802,000. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ceragon Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

CRNT stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $174.27 million, a PE ratio of -11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.77.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $77.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul solutions. Its products include radio units, management systems, small cell hauling, packet and hybrid microwave, and long haul solutions. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

