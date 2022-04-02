ARK Investment Management LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 751,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,395 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Gamida Cell worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after buying an additional 1,280,694 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after buying an additional 498,936 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $1,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gamida Cell by 153.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after buying an additional 321,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the third quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gamida Cell stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $8.52. The stock has a market cap of $239.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gamida Cell in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Gamida Cell currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

