ARK Investment Management LLC Has $40.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,117 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 129,762 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $40,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 384.8% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS opened at $137.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.30. The company has a market capitalization of $249.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $128.38 and a 1 year high of $191.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

