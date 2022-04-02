ARK Investment Management LLC Purchases 7,856 Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of WalkMe worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WKME shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on WalkMe from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WalkMe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of WalkMe from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:WKME opened at $15.10 on Friday. WalkMe Ltd. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $34.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.16.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.04 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 50.71% and a negative net margin of 49.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

