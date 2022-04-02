ARK Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 330,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 51,429 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.79% of Organovo worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ONVO. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Organovo in the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Organovo in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organovo in the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Organovo by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 11,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Organovo alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Organovo in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Organovo stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. Organovo Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.56 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Organovo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.