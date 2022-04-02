ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 99,204 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,204 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,872,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, EVP Eli Shani sold 5,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total value of $43,231.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 6,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $55,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,011 shares of company stock valued at $188,598 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $11.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.21 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 2.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

