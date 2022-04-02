ARK Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Nurix Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRIX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,408,000 after acquiring an additional 396,957 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 371.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 443,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after buying an additional 348,995 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 180.2% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 473,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,173,000 after buying an additional 304,248 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 59.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 630,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,895,000 after buying an additional 235,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 182.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 59,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $13.95 on Friday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $37.42. The company has a market cap of $625.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.00.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.18). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 393.93%. The business had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.99 million. On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

