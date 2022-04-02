ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,505 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Playtika were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLTK. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,212,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,814,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,937 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,624,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,766,000 after purchasing an additional 954,217 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,383,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,266 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,647,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,163,000 after purchasing an additional 497,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Playtika by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 352,852 shares in the last quarter. 20.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PLTK opened at $19.70 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.92 and a beta of -0.08.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Playtika had a net margin of 11.94% and a negative return on equity of 61.32%. The company had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

PLTK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Playtika from $39.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Playtika in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Playtika from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Playtika in a report on Sunday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Playtika has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

