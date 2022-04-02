Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arko’s earnings. Arko reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 176.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Arko had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 26.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arko by 200.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,652,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,190,000 after buying an additional 4,435,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Arko by 2,572.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,199,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after buying an additional 1,154,961 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Arko by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,433,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after buying an additional 812,630 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arko by 72.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 573,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arko by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,169,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after buying an additional 452,090 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ARKO opened at $9.34 on Friday. Arko has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1%. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

