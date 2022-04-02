Arrow Financial Corp Sells 1,672 Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,806 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,286,895 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,709,316,000 after purchasing an additional 173,316 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 40,419,248 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,717,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,439 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,676,595 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,427,580,000 after purchasing an additional 865,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,825,288 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,746,674,000 after purchasing an additional 480,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,583,056,000 after purchasing an additional 865,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB stock traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $224.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,544,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,638,270. The company has a market capitalization of $612.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.10. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.82 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.80, for a total transaction of $61,974.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,073 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,157. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $380.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.51.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

