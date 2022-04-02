Arrow Financial Corp Trims Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Arrow Financial Corp reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,185 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 595,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,884 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 94,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,136,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 30,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.31. 15,721,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,972,486. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $399.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $127.27 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

