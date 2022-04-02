Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Arvinas from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $97.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $70.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.05. Arvinas has a 1 year low of $56.64 and a 1 year high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.02.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.21). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.31% and a negative net margin of 409.29%. The business had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 million. Arvinas’s revenue was up 1095.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $1,460,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,446 shares of company stock worth $4,426,923 over the last 90 days. 6.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Arvinas by 142.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 89.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

