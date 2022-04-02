Arweave (AR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $54.68 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for about $39.55 or 0.00086115 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Arweave has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arweave has a market cap of $1.32 billion and approximately $54.68 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00010618 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000192 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.