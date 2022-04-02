Aryacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $10,469.00 (AYA)

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Aryacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Aryacoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $615,802.04 and $10,469.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Aryacoin

Aryacoin (CRYPTO:AYA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. Aryacoin’s official website is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Aryacoin Coin Trading

