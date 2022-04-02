Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.54

Shares of Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.54 and traded as high as $9.00. Ascent Solar Technologies shares last traded at $8.25, with a volume of 5,086 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S.

