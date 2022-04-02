Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.60. Approximately 2,147,292 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 3,079,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get Asensus Surgical alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $141.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.60.

Asensus Surgical ( NYSE:ASXC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Asensus Surgical had a negative net margin of 758.77% and a negative return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $2.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Bruce Milne bought 225,000 shares of Asensus Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $139,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 393,000 shares of company stock valued at $245,040. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Asensus Surgical by 2.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Asensus Surgical by 14.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its position in Asensus Surgical by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 35,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Asensus Surgical in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 26.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asensus Surgical Company Profile (NYSE:ASXC)

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Asensus Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asensus Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.