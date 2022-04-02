Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.44 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73. Aspen Technology reported earnings per share of $1.05 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year earnings of $5.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.28 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $5.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.17 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AZPN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $166.96. 757,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,261. The stock has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 43.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 198.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,508,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,852 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,094,000 after acquiring an additional 791,211 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 114.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,407,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,820,000 after acquiring an additional 750,829 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $98,240,000. Finally, Standard Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after acquiring an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

