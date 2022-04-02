AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $542,230,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556,457 shares during the last quarter. 20.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $66.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.03 billion, a PE ratio of 477.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $48.26 and a 52-week high of $67.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

About AstraZeneca (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.