Atlas Protocol (ATP) One Day Volume Hits $192,965.00

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One Atlas Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Atlas Protocol has a market cap of $863,345.47 and $192,965.00 worth of Atlas Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atlas Protocol has traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002170 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00050037 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,462.47 or 0.07510227 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,156.52 or 1.00115291 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00046133 BTC.

Atlas Protocol Coin Profile

Atlas Protocol’s launch date was November 6th, 2018. Atlas Protocol’s total supply is 4,000,001,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,576,066,703 coins. Atlas Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ArtProPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Atlas Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@atlasp . Atlas Protocol’s official website is atlasp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, Atlas Protocol has secured multi-million investment by Softbank China Venture Capital, Baidu Ventures, Fenbushi, and DHVC. Based on technology accumulation and industry experience, Atlas Protocol develops new on-chain ads products including Atlas SmartVoting and Atlas Smartdrop. Atlas Protocol cooperates with many partners to integrate on-chain interactive advertising SDK and promotes the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. In the future, more diverse ecological projects will join the alliance to provide more on-chain interactive advertising scenarios and together to builds the Blockchain Interactive Advertising Traffic Alliance. “

