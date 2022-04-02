AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.36 Billion

Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) will announce $38.36 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for AT&T’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.85 billion to $39.29 billion. AT&T posted sales of $43.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AT&T will report full year sales of $156.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $155.20 billion to $159.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $157.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $124.39 billion to $164.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AT&T.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84. AT&T has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.36%.

About AT&T (Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AT&T (T)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.