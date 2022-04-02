Aurox (URUS) Trading 1.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Aurox (URUS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Aurox has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Aurox coin can currently be bought for approximately $80.71 or 0.00176118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aurox has a market capitalization of $42.13 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003626 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00037503 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.72 or 0.00108494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aurox Profile

Aurox (URUS) is a coin. It was first traded on February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Buying and Selling Aurox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aurox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

