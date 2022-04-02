Automata Network (ATA) Price Reaches $0.50 on Top Exchanges

Automata Network (ATA) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, Automata Network has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $0.50 or 0.00001088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a market capitalization of $85.95 million and approximately $15.70 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00049453 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.34 or 0.07487816 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,802.68 or 0.99862465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00045609 BTC.

Automata Network Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

