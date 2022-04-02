Autonio Market Cap Achieves $1.94 Million (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. Autonio has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $98,511.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000045 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002181 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00049453 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,434.34 or 0.07487816 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,802.68 or 0.99862465 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00045609 BTC.

About Autonio

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

