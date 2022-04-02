Autonio Price Hits $0.0189 on Major Exchanges (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 17% against the dollar. Autonio has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $96,133.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0189 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00050030 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,493.93 or 0.07494480 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,548.58 or 0.99846779 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00054751 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The official website for Autonio is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio

Buying and Selling Autonio

