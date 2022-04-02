Avalanche One Day Volume Reaches $1.66 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 2nd. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $27.25 billion and approximately $1.66 billion worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for $101.92 or 0.00218271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 19.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001043 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00033439 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.85 or 0.00430144 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00053040 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00009756 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 395,891,290 coins and its circulating supply is 267,358,809 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Avalanche’s official website is info.avax.network/#about . Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets. Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet). In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders. On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet. “

Buying and Selling Avalanche

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

