Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,901,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,170 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,367,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,903,000 after acquiring an additional 664,514 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VTIP traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,869,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,367,429. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $52.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.487 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

