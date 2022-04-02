Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 2,830 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 75.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,558 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 200.0% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 260.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 52.5% in the third quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

VDC traded up $2.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $198.85. The company had a trading volume of 187,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,662. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $177.86 and a 12 month high of $202.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.04.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.