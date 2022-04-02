Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 465 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,156 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $540.94.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,644,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $165.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $382.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $532.75.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

