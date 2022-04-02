Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 349 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,400,000 after buying an additional 3,178,847 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,224,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,669,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,856 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,004,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,407 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,380,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,626,054,000 after purchasing an additional 932,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,026,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,165,577,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $454.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,257,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,668,043. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $442.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $453.27. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $404.91 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

