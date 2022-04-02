Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 140.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 621.1% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.29. 1,042,610 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,234. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $102.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.81 and a 200 day moving average of $96.02.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

