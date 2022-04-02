Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 495.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 57.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 44,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.94. 109,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,511. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12-month low of $109.94 and a 12-month high of $151.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.93.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

