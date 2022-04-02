Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 107,128 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.87. 3,015,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,998. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.47.

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 61.18%. The firm had revenue of $281.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.48%.

ORCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Owl Rock Capital in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

