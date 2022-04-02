Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Purchases 3,091 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 103.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,072 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 75,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,244,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,586,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,068,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holland Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $7,213,000.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $270.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,732,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,742,130. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $271.62. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $247.69 and a 52 week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

