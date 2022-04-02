Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Raises Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 249.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,269 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,738 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 97,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 103,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 261,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 5,839,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,996,702. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.47. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $13.10 and a 1-year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

